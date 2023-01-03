Jeremiah And Hannah Duggar Welcome Their First Baby

Congratulations are in order for former "19 Kids and Counting" and spin-off "Counting On" star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar (née Hannah Wissman), as the two are officially parents!

Jeremiah and Hannah revealed they were expecting their first child together back in August 2022, when they shared the big news via very sweet uploads shared to both of their Instagram accounts. Jeremiah (also known as Jer) uploaded three photos of himself and his wife smiling from ear to ear as they sported black caps. His had the word "Dad" written across his forehead, while Hannah rocked one with the word "Mom" written across it. "I'm so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!" the reality star captioned his upload. Hannah uploaded similar images on her account and shared an equally sweet message for her spouse in the caption, writing, "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!"

Well, that sweet day has finally come, as the two got themselves an extra special Christmas present in 2022.