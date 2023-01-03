Jeremiah And Hannah Duggar Welcome Their First Baby
Congratulations are in order for former "19 Kids and Counting" and spin-off "Counting On" star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar (née Hannah Wissman), as the two are officially parents!
Jeremiah and Hannah revealed they were expecting their first child together back in August 2022, when they shared the big news via very sweet uploads shared to both of their Instagram accounts. Jeremiah (also known as Jer) uploaded three photos of himself and his wife smiling from ear to ear as they sported black caps. His had the word "Dad" written across his forehead, while Hannah rocked one with the word "Mom" written across it. "I'm so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!" the reality star captioned his upload. Hannah uploaded similar images on her account and shared an equally sweet message for her spouse in the caption, writing, "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!"
Well, that sweet day has finally come, as the two got themselves an extra special Christmas present in 2022.
Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar welcomed their daughter on Christmas Day
Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar confirmed the birth of their adorable baby girl on Instagram on January 1, sharing a stunning photo of them holding and looking down at their daughter. "After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!!" the couple wrote in the caption of the image, confirming that their daughter was born on Christmas Day and weighed six pounds. "Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle," they added, revealing her name. The duo got plenty of love in the comments section, where Jed Duggar commented, "So happy for you guys!" while Josie Balka wrote, "Sooo happy for you! Cannot wait to meet her."
The Duggars announced to the world that they were expecting a little girl in October 2022 when they revealed via Instagram how they found out their baby's sex. Photos and videos showed the twosome made quite the big deal of the reveal, as they had a helicopter drop a balloon that exploded into pink smoke when it hit the ground. See, we told you it was a big deal! "We cannot wait to meet our sweet baby GIRL!!!!" the two wrote in the post shared to both of their accounts, as they thanked their friends and family for gathering together for the party. "Baby girl, you are so, SO loved!!" they added.
Congrats, guys!