Jeremiah And Hannah Duggar's Gender Reveal Breaks A Recent Family Trend

The Duggars' perpetual baby boom makes it challenging for the family's married couples to come up with creative gender reveals. But when Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, did their best to compete with the rest, their dramatic display possibly gave some fans a sense of déjà vu.

The couple got married in March 2022, and in August, they were already announcing Hannah's first pregnancy. They broke that news in a low-key way, posing on a sidewalk in "mom" and "dad" hats and sharing the results of their photoshoot on Instagram. "I'm so grateful for the many blessings in life right now," Jeremiah wrote. "The top being my incredible wife, who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"

For their gender reveal, they had plenty of idea inspiration, courtesy of Jeremiah's family members. In January, his twin, Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar, and Jed's wife, Katey, shared a video of their reveal on their YouTube channel. They learned they were having a boy when Jed whacked a ball full of blue powder with a baseball bat. Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, devised a way to make a much bigger smoke plume when they found out they would be having a son in 2018. Per Us Weekly, Joseph's older brother, John David Duggar, shot a gun at explosives mixed with colored powder to create a big blue cloud. But Jeremiah and Hannah replicated a different Duggar reveal worthy of an action movie.