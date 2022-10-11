Jeremiah And Hannah Duggar's Gender Reveal Breaks A Recent Family Trend
The Duggars' perpetual baby boom makes it challenging for the family's married couples to come up with creative gender reveals. But when Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, did their best to compete with the rest, their dramatic display possibly gave some fans a sense of déjà vu.
The couple got married in March 2022, and in August, they were already announcing Hannah's first pregnancy. They broke that news in a low-key way, posing on a sidewalk in "mom" and "dad" hats and sharing the results of their photoshoot on Instagram. "I'm so grateful for the many blessings in life right now," Jeremiah wrote. "The top being my incredible wife, who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"
For their gender reveal, they had plenty of idea inspiration, courtesy of Jeremiah's family members. In January, his twin, Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar, and Jed's wife, Katey, shared a video of their reveal on their YouTube channel. They learned they were having a boy when Jed whacked a ball full of blue powder with a baseball bat. Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, devised a way to make a much bigger smoke plume when they found out they would be having a son in 2018. Per Us Weekly, Joseph's older brother, John David Duggar, shot a gun at explosives mixed with colored powder to create a big blue cloud. But Jeremiah and Hannah replicated a different Duggar reveal worthy of an action movie.
Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar are having a girl
Per Us Weekly, the Duggars went on a streak of having boys beginning with the May birth of Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Duggar's son Truett. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed Freddy in July, and two months later, John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar celebrated the arrival of their baby boy Charlie.
But Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar put an end to the boy trend on October 10. On Instagram, Hannah shared a video of their gender reveal, which kicked off with a hovering helicopter dropping a bag full of colored powder on the ground. It only made a small puff of pink, but the chopper also dumped out a massive amount of pink confetti and a few balloons. In the caption of the post, Hannah revealed that her sister, Susanna Wissmann, planned the reveal, and she assured her followers that everyone in attendance helped clean up the festive debris after they were done celebrating.
The confetti drop was similar to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's 2020 gender reveal, for which John David manned the helicopter. In a "Counting On" clip, Kendra Duggar noted that the couple was keeping a different streak alive at the time — they were expecting the family's 7th girl in a row. In an October 5 YouTube video, Joy-Anna revealed that she's now pregnant again, but it remains to be seen whether she helps get another girl trend started.