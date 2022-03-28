What We Know About Jeremiah Duggar's Wedding To Hannah Wissmann
The Duggar family from "Counting On" and "19 Kids and Counting" gathered for a major event on March 26, as Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann. The two shared quite a few details publicly after the nuptials and fans were anxious to get all of the scoop.
Jeremiah went public about his romance with Hannah in an October 2021 Instagram post. "Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!" he wrote, adding the pair was "excited to start sharing our story with all of you." It did not take long for Jeremiah to pop the question after confirming his romance. On January 6, he revealed in an Instagram post he had proposed to Hannah, and "She said YES!!!!!" He added, "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible!" The two jumped right into wedding planning from there, tying the knot less than three months after their engagement. The couple was surrounded by friends and family during the big event and both shared some glimpses into the romantic day on social media after the wedding.
Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann had a gorgeous wedding
Hannah Wissmann shared glimpses into her wedding day with Jeremiah Duggar on her Instagram stories, sometimes posting clips originally shared via her photographer Emily Mitton's Instagram stories. The nuptials were held at First Baptist Church in Hannah's native Nebraska, noted Us Weekly, and the celebration continued at Lilac Hill. "Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other," Jeremiah and Hannah told Us Weekly.
The bride chose a wedding gown from Renee's Bridal, a custom bridal shop often showcased in Duggar weddings. She wore a long veil and carried a bouquet of white flowers, her Instagram page showed. Hannah's Instagram stories showed Jeremiah surrounded by four of his brothers who served as groomsmen. Jeremiah's twin brother Jedidiah was the best man, and James, Jason, and Joseph stood up with him as well. It appeared Hannah's sisters Susanna, Alaythia, Charissa, and Elizabeth were her bridesmaids. The ladies wore sleeveless dresses in a light blue hue, a color that was also utilized in the reception décor. Hannah and Jeremiah noted the day was "a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams & desires!" They seemingly had a perfect day and added, "We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you." Fans of the newlyweds will surely be anxious to see more as Jeremiah and Hannah settle into married life.