What We Know About Jeremiah Duggar's Wedding To Hannah Wissmann

The Duggar family from "Counting On" and "19 Kids and Counting" gathered for a major event on March 26, as Jeremiah Duggar married Hannah Wissmann. The two shared quite a few details publicly after the nuptials and fans were anxious to get all of the scoop.

Jeremiah went public about his romance with Hannah in an October 2021 Instagram post. "Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!" he wrote, adding the pair was "excited to start sharing our story with all of you." It did not take long for Jeremiah to pop the question after confirming his romance. On January 6, he revealed in an Instagram post he had proposed to Hannah, and "She said YES!!!!!" He added, "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible!" The two jumped right into wedding planning from there, tying the knot less than three months after their engagement. The couple was surrounded by friends and family during the big event and both shared some glimpses into the romantic day on social media after the wedding.