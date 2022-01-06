Inside Jeremiah Duggar's Engagement To Hannah Wissman

Congratulations are in order to Jeremiah Duggar, who is engaged to his girlfriend Hannah Wissman. The Arkansas native's happy news comes three months after Jeremiah announced their courtship on Instagram. "Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!," the flight instructor captioned a photo of the pair back in October 2021. "Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."

In November, Hannah gushed over Jeremiah during Thanksgiving. "All my life You have been faithful, All my life You have been so, so good with every breath that I am able, I will sing of the goodness of God," she wrote, alongside a photo of her and Jeremiah standing in front of a big cross and looking out into a reserve. "From a heart overflowing with gratitude, Happy Thanksgiving to each one of you!!"

Though Jeremiah may have surprised his followers with how fast he announced his engagement, Hannah cannot wait to marry into the Duggar family. Here's everything you need to know about their engagement.