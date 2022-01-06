Inside Jeremiah Duggar's Engagement To Hannah Wissman
Congratulations are in order to Jeremiah Duggar, who is engaged to his girlfriend Hannah Wissman. The Arkansas native's happy news comes three months after Jeremiah announced their courtship on Instagram. "Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!," the flight instructor captioned a photo of the pair back in October 2021. "Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."
In November, Hannah gushed over Jeremiah during Thanksgiving. "All my life You have been faithful, All my life You have been so, so good with every breath that I am able, I will sing of the goodness of God," she wrote, alongside a photo of her and Jeremiah standing in front of a big cross and looking out into a reserve. "From a heart overflowing with gratitude, Happy Thanksgiving to each one of you!!"
Though Jeremiah may have surprised his followers with how fast he announced his engagement, Hannah cannot wait to marry into the Duggar family. Here's everything you need to know about their engagement.
Jeremiah Duggar 'cannot wait' to marry Hannah Wissman
Jeremiah Duggar announced his engagement to Hannah Wissman on January 6 with an Instagram post that included several photos of him popping the question. "She said YES!!!!," he wrote of his new fiancee. "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"
In the photos, Hannah gasped in surprise as Jeremiah got down on one knee and proposed to her with a diamond ring. Rose petals were scattered around the floor while Hannah took in the surprise. She gave a closer look at her new engagement ring on her own Instagram page, alongside photos of the pair sitting in a lighted-up dome underneath the stars as they celebrated the next step in their relationship. "YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!" Hannah wrote in her post about their special day. "Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!"
If you're thinking Jeremiah's stargazing dome looks familiar, it's because his older brother Jedidiah used the same set up in his proposal to Katelyn Nakatsu in February 2021, per Monsters and Critics.