Jeremiah Duggar And Hannah Wissmann Have Exciting News About Their Family

"19 Kids and Counting" alum Jeremiah Duggar has eagerly opened up about his relationship with Hannah Wissmann. In October 2021, Duggar posted a photo next to his sweetheart to Instagram. "Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future," he wrote while adding a "#mygirlfriend" hashtag. Wissmann seemed to be a perfect fit for the member of the Duggar tribe, as she comes from a similarly large family with 12 siblings, per InTouch.

A few months after making the relationship Instagram official, Duggar and Wissmann revealed they were ready to get married. "YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!! Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more," the Nebraska native posted on Instagram on January 6 while enthusiastically announcing the couple's engagement.

Wasting no time, the pair had a short engagement of less than three months, and walked the aisle on March 26. "We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!" they told Us Weekly at the time. Months later, the couple continued the trend of "sharing" relationship developments as they took to Instagram to make a major announcement.