Khloé Kardashian Went To Great Lengths For Lamar Odom During His Overdose Recovery
It's no secret that Khloé Kardashian stood by her former husband Lamar Odom's side back in 2015 when he experienced a near fatal overdose at a brothel it took him months to recover from. Kardashian and Odom were famously going through a divorce at the time, though Khloé put their split on pause to nurse him back to health. "I loved him always, and I will always love him. I don't believe love is fickle. I believe when you love someone, you are allowed to love from afar. You don't have to be with that person in order to love him," she told People in October 2015 of her decision to be by her estranged husband's side.
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" documented much of Khloé's quest to help her ex, with her mom Kris Jenner admitting during Season 10's "Family First" episode of the E! reality show (via People), "Khloé spent every second in the hospital with Lamar" while her sister Kourtney Kardashian claimed Khloé had barely slept for a week because of her dedication to helping and being there for Odom.
Now, Odom himself is opening up about just how much Khloé really did for him in his time of need, getting very candid about that dark time in his life.
Khloé Kardashian did a whole lot for Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom opened up about his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian during "TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians," which aired on January 2, revealing Khloé basically moved into the hospital with him for a month. "She wiped my ass. It don't get realer than that. She would bring me pictures of my mother, my grandmother, help me with my memory," he shared. "I couldn't show how I really felt. I was hardly even talking. I could hardly say, 'Thank you, Khloé.' I could think it, but I couldn't express it." After three months, Odom was feeling more like his old self, but revealed that Khloé actually moved him into a home next door to hers so she could aid his continued recovery.
Of course, we know Khloé filed for divorce again and things were finalized in December 2016, but the basketball star has made no secret of the fact he's hoping for a reconciliation. In the TMZ special, Odom described his first wife of being his true love and said he'd like to get closer to her again.
Pining for Khloé has been an ongoing theme for Odom in the run-up to the special, as he admitted during an appearance on "Celebrity Big Brother" in February 2022 that he wanted her back. "I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back," he said (via Mirror), but admitted he's no longer in contact with his ex.