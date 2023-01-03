Khloé Kardashian Went To Great Lengths For Lamar Odom During His Overdose Recovery

It's no secret that Khloé Kardashian stood by her former husband Lamar Odom's side back in 2015 when he experienced a near fatal overdose at a brothel it took him months to recover from. Kardashian and Odom were famously going through a divorce at the time, though Khloé put their split on pause to nurse him back to health. "I loved him always, and I will always love him. I don't believe love is fickle. I believe when you love someone, you are allowed to love from afar. You don't have to be with that person in order to love him," she told People in October 2015 of her decision to be by her estranged husband's side.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" documented much of Khloé's quest to help her ex, with her mom Kris Jenner admitting during Season 10's "Family First" episode of the E! reality show (via People), "Khloé spent every second in the hospital with Lamar" while her sister Kourtney Kardashian claimed Khloé had barely slept for a week because of her dedication to helping and being there for Odom.

Now, Odom himself is opening up about just how much Khloé really did for him in his time of need, getting very candid about that dark time in his life.