Nicki Swift Unveils Dancing With The Stars Fans' Favorite Female Pro - Exclusive Survey
"Dancing With the Stars" has been a staple on our screens since 2005 (yes, it really has been that long!) bringing us season after season of familiar faces joining up with top professional dancers and heading into the ballroom to show off their moves. Before jumping to Disney+ for "DWTS" Season 31 with Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro at the helm, the popular hit aired on ABC for a whopping 30 seasons, seeing plenty of celebrities (and hosts!) come and go over the years.
While plenty of the celebrities have gotten a publicity boost from their weekly exposure in the ballroom, the show has also made household names of the professional dancers who put their reputation on the line to try and teach even the most flatfooted of celebs how to Waltz and Cha Cha. The likes of Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, and Mark Ballas are now arguably almost just as famous as the celebrities they coach, with every "DWTS" fan having their own favorite professional staples in the ballroom.
Here at Nicki Swift, we're always down to give a shout-out to our favorite ladies to vie for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, so we put it to you, our loyal readers, to find out which Freestylin' female is your ultimate favorite to grace the "DWTS" stage. So, who'd you pick?
Dancing with the Stars fans just love Cheryl Burke
It was a landslide victory for "Dancing with the Stars"'s longtime professional dancer Cheryl Burke, as the show's OG nabbed herself a very impressive 31.92% of the votes when we asked "DWTS" fans to name their favorite female pro. It's no wonder with all that popularity then that Burke has an impressive feat to her name, leading the way for professionals who have competed on the most seasons. Burke had a very impressive 25 rounds under her belt before she announced her departure from the show via Instagram in November 2022, in which she thanked the show and her loyal fans. "It is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me," she wrote.
As for the other gorgeous ladies our readers can't get enough of in the ballroom? Smiley Emma Slater came in second place after nabbing herself 18% of the votes, while Witney Carson was a very close third after 17.83% of respondents named her their favorite female pro. Next up with 13.75% of the votes was Peta Murgatroyd, while Season 28's new face Daniella Karagach came in fifth place as 10.53% of those asked picking her as their favorite. Right behind Karagach is another pro who joined the show a little later in its run, with Britt Stewart (who first competed on Season 29) landing 7.98% of the votes.
Now those are some very talented ladies!