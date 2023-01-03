Nicki Swift Unveils Dancing With The Stars Fans' Favorite Female Pro - Exclusive Survey

"Dancing With the Stars" has been a staple on our screens since 2005 (yes, it really has been that long!) bringing us season after season of familiar faces joining up with top professional dancers and heading into the ballroom to show off their moves. Before jumping to Disney+ for "DWTS" Season 31 with Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro at the helm, the popular hit aired on ABC for a whopping 30 seasons, seeing plenty of celebrities (and hosts!) come and go over the years.

While plenty of the celebrities have gotten a publicity boost from their weekly exposure in the ballroom, the show has also made household names of the professional dancers who put their reputation on the line to try and teach even the most flatfooted of celebs how to Waltz and Cha Cha. The likes of Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, and Mark Ballas are now arguably almost just as famous as the celebrities they coach, with every "DWTS" fan having their own favorite professional staples in the ballroom.

Here at Nicki Swift, we're always down to give a shout-out to our favorite ladies to vie for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, so we put it to you, our loyal readers, to find out which Freestylin' female is your ultimate favorite to grace the "DWTS" stage. So, who'd you pick?