Dancing With The Stars Is Moving To A New Home

Fans of the long-running ABC series "Dancing With the Stars" got hit with a big surprise in an April 8 announcement. The good news is, "DWTS" has been given the green light for both Seasons 31 and 32. However, there will be a major change incorporated with these upcoming seasons that it seems nobody anticipated.

"DWTS" has been through some major changes over the past few seasons, and not all of those changes have been popular ones. Tom Bergeron, who had been a host for the series since it debuted in 2005, was fired in July 2020. He spoke about his firing on Bob Saget's "Here For You" podcast (via TVLine). Bergeron acknowledged there had been conflicts behind the scenes regarding the vision for the show in the midst of significant "personnel changes." Bergeron then admitted, "The show that I left was not the show that I loved." Bergeron's co-host Erin Andrews was also fired, and Tyra Banks was brought on board. During that same timeframe, ABC dropped the spring "DWTS" seasons and relied on just the fall season. Will this new change prompt even more outrage, or will it be viewed as a winning idea?