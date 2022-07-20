Did Alfonso Ribeiro Just Low-Key Shade Tyra Banks' Hosting Skills?

Alfonso Ribeiro has officially been named as Tyra Banks' new co-host on "Dancing with the Stars" — but is there tension brewing between the new co-stars?

News of Ribeiro's casting first broke on Good Morning America, and it's pretty clear the hosts were all for it. Ginger Zee gushed, "Everybody loves Alfonso. He is not just a fan of the show, he also won Season 19." Shortly after GMA's announcement, a fun video of "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" star and Banks promoting the new season was posted to the official DWTS Instagram account. "I love 'Dancing with the Stars' so much, this season I asked for a front row seat," Ribeiro shares, before the video cuts to Banks beaming, "Well guess what, Alfonso? You've got it! And I cannot wait to see you in the ballroom."

Banks also took to her own Instagram to share her excitement over having a new co-star, and to remind fans that she and Ribeiro had a history of working together. Alongside a still of the two from an episode of "Fresh Prince," the supermodel wrote, "I'm reuniting with a very special someone I worked with when I was just 19 years old!" Banks also shared that she was looking forward to having "crazy fun" with him. However, a more recent interview with Ribeiro himself has got fans wondering if the feeling is mutual.