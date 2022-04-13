Former DWTS Host Brooke Burke Shares Blunt Take On Tyra Banks

It seems Tyra Banks' career is still on top after all these years. In an Instagram post shared on April 4, the former "America's Next Top Model" host revealed she was a part of the new SKIMS campaign alongside the founder of the brand, Kim Kardashian, and fellow supermodels Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio for their Fits Everybody collection.

"When @KimKardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued," she wrote. "And here we are! I hadn't modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike. The poses came back even fiercer than before!" However, that isn't the only business venture Banks has been working on lately. As noted by Cision PR Newswire, she launched her own ice cream brand, SMiZE Cream, in 2021. In addition to that, Banks replaced Tom Bergeron as the host of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2020. During an interview with People, the successful businesswoman admitted it wasn't an easy decision to agree to follow in his footsteps. "I have serious shoes to fill. I have respect for him. And when the network called me, I sat on it for a very long time, because I knew what Tom had done," she explained.

While not everybody was crazy about the idea of Banks replacing Bergeron, it seems former host Brooke Burke didn't have the best words to share about what Banks' personality is like behind the scenes.