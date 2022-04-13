Former DWTS Host Brooke Burke Shares Blunt Take On Tyra Banks
It seems Tyra Banks' career is still on top after all these years. In an Instagram post shared on April 4, the former "America's Next Top Model" host revealed she was a part of the new SKIMS campaign alongside the founder of the brand, Kim Kardashian, and fellow supermodels Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio for their Fits Everybody collection.
"When @KimKardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued," she wrote. "And here we are! I hadn't modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike. The poses came back even fiercer than before!" However, that isn't the only business venture Banks has been working on lately. As noted by Cision PR Newswire, she launched her own ice cream brand, SMiZE Cream, in 2021. In addition to that, Banks replaced Tom Bergeron as the host of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2020. During an interview with People, the successful businesswoman admitted it wasn't an easy decision to agree to follow in his footsteps. "I have serious shoes to fill. I have respect for him. And when the network called me, I sat on it for a very long time, because I knew what Tom had done," she explained.
While not everybody was crazy about the idea of Banks replacing Bergeron, it seems former host Brooke Burke didn't have the best words to share about what Banks' personality is like behind the scenes.
Brooke Burke insists Tyra Banks is a 'diva'
Tyra Banks has received her fair share of backlash over replacing Tom Bergeron as the host of "Dancing With the Stars," and it doesn't seem to have stopped now that former host Brooke Burke is weighing in on the matter. During an April 12 episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast (via Page Six), Burke insisted Banks is a "diva" and that "everybody knows" it. She continued: "There's nothing wrong with that, and I'm not saying anything bad about her — be a diva!" With that being said, Burke insisted the show is "not the place to be a diva."
This isn't the first time Banks has come under heat for her behavior behind the scenes. During an interview with Cynthia McFadden on "Nightline," McFadden told Banks that the former judges on "America's Next Top Model" — Paulina Porizkova and Janice Dickinson — weren't happy with the way they were treated. Porizkova claimed Banks "lacked respect" for the other judges, while Dickinson described the "Life-Size" actor as "righteous." At the time, Banks refused to comment on why she believed they felt that way. However, both Porizkova and Dickinson later apologized for what they said.
In an episode of "Where Are They Now?," Dickinson revealed she was "hurt" after being fired by the show and stated she respects Banks "as a woman." She added, "I've said some pretty bad things about her in the past because I'd been fired." Porizkova, on the other hand, shared an open apology to Banks on Instagram and referred to her as "a lady."