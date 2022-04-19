Rumors Are Swirling About Tyra Banks' Future On Dancing With The Stars

After almost 17 years on network television, "Dancing With the Stars" is moving to Disney+. The show — which aired on ABC stations for 30 seasons — sees celebrities, politicians, and other public figures pairing up with professional dancers in an attempt to tango (or cha-cha) their way to the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Disney exec Kareem Daniel confirmed the news to Variety and revealed that the streaming service has committed to two seasons of the popular show.

"The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for 'Dancing with the Stars,'" Daniels said in a statement. The announcement made little mention of the "DWTS" host, Tyra Banks, or her future with the program. Following the announcement of the show's move to the streaming service, fans took to Twitter to blast Banks, blaming her for the switch. "I refuse to buy a subscription to watch how Tyra Banks keeps destroying the show ... The show is a joke since Tom and Erin left," one user tweeted. "IF the host is still Tyra, none of my family or friends will be making the move to watch DWTS," said another.

While social media seemingly went into a frenzy following the news, fans are still unsure if Banks will continue hosting the show.