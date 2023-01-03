Al Roker Will Finally Return To The Today Show

In November 2020, Al Roker announced his cancer diagnosis. "After a routine checkup in September, it turns out I have prostate cancer," he said on the "Today" show. He mentioned that it was a "good news, bad news" situation — the good news being that the cancer was caught early, the bad news being that it was "a little aggressive." He concluded his statement by saying he was going to take some time off of the show to prioritize his health.

Two weeks later, Roker returned to the "Today" show studio. He first thanked the surgeons and doctors providing him with care, before expressing gratitude for all of the love and support he's gotten from his co-workers, friends, and family. "I feel good, I really do," he said, adding that he's been trying to exercise to get to full strength (via YouTube).

The morning news anchor also provided an update on his health while on the "Kelly Clarkson Show," revealing that they removed the cancer in surgery. "What I'm going to be doing is getting tested every six months for the next five years," he said. "If that turns out well, then it's once a year, testing for the rest of my life." Roker added that he wanted to "go public" with his story in order to encourage people to get tested for cancer. However, this turned out to be just the beginning of a lengthy journey of continuous health updates, culminating in Roker's upcoming return to the "Today" show.