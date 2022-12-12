Al Roker Opens Up About Recovery From His Hardest Health Struggle Yet

When it comes to his health, the road has not always been easy for "Today" anchor Al Roker. In 2020, doctors diagnosed the star with prostate cancer (via WebMD), and the following year, he spoke about the disease during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Roker told Clarkson he "was very fortunate" that doctors caught the cancer early on. "It was an aggressive form of prostate cancer, but we caught it very early," he said. "I had a great surgeon from Memorial Sloan Kettering, Dr. Vincent Laudone. He feels we got it all," he added of the surgery to remove his prostate and some nearby lymph nodes.

In November, Roker faced yet another health hurdle. After the star was absent from "Today," many fans worried about the weatherman's health. On November 18, he posted an update on Instagram that included a photo of flowers and an NBC weather mug. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," he began the update. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs." Luckily, he noted that he was recovering.

Doctors released the star from the hospital, but according to USA Today, he was readmitted less than a week later due to complications. "He's resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him," co-anchor Hola Kotb told viewers. Now, Roker has been released again and he's sharing the most challenging part of his recovery.