Jen Shah's Prison Sentence Is Finally Clear

Jen Shah has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison on January 6, as reported by Page Six. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was arrested in March 2021 and was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, per People.

Shah had initially proclaimed her innocence and faced up to 30 years maximum in prison, but she changed her plea to guilty in July 2022. Per her plea agreement, she was looking at 11 to 14 years in prison with restitution of up to $9.5 million, according to Page Six. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family," her lawyer, Priya Chaudhry said at the time.

While Shah was initially supposed to receive her sentence on November 28, 2022, it was pushed back twice, with the second request coming on Shah and her lawyer's part, per Newsweek. Prior to the sentencing date, Shah did everything she could to reduce her prison time.