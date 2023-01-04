Phoebe Bridgers Announces Loss Of Her Dad

In Phoebe Bridgers' song "Kyoto," she lamented the complex dynamic she has with her father. "They still got payphones / It cost a dollar a minute / To tell me you're getting sober," the lyrics read. "And you wrote me a letter / But I don't have to read it / I'm gonna kill you/ If you don't beat me to it."

Speaking with The New Yorker, Bridgers admitted that it was about her strong feelings towards her dad. "I feel so much f***ing empathy and so much f***ing anger toward him," she confessed, adding that she couldn't quite pinpoint what was wrong with him. "It'll always be day to day: Are we talking, are we not talking? What's the vibe?" In her NPR interview, she also revealed that her father was "emotionally unavailable" but still "very present in a weird way." And while she wrote the song when she was "emotionally trapped," it eventually changed. "The song is basically about, like, not being angry anymore."

Before her father passed, it appears they were able to mend their relationship. In a December 2022 "Chicken Shop Date" interview, host Amelia Dimoldenberg asked, "Do you still want to kill your dad?" After a few moments of thinking, Bridgers responded: "No."