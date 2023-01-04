Kelly Ripa Calls Out Ryan Seacrest Over Claim That Andy Cohen Ignored Him On NYE

It seems like the battle of the best New Year's Eve special continues.

Unlike many broadcast networks, CNN previously allowed their co-hosts, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, to booze up during their New Year's Eve special. However, last year, Cohen went on a drunken rant targeting former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and rival NYE host Ryan Seacrest. He said, "If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing. I'm sorry, but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing." In the days following, Cohen revealed on his show "Radio Andy" that he regretted his comments on Seacrest and ABC. However, many viewers thought Cohen's unfiltered remarks were hilarious and true to New Year's Eve.

Despite the backlash, Variety reported that CNN would again ring in the New Year with Cooper and Cohen helming "New Year's Eve Live," although it would be a sober affair. While fans were upset by the news, Seacrest praised the new policy. He told Entertainment Weekly, "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN." Now, Kelly Ripa is calling out her co-host over his claim that Cohen snubbed him during the celebration.