Andy Cohen Gives An Epic Drunken Rant About This High Profile Individual On Live TV

Andy Cohen joined Anderson Cooper on "CNN's New Year's Eve Live" for the fifth year in a row, and the AC2 duo didn't disappoint when it came to memes. Per years past, both "Andys" drank their way into the New Year on live television, even opting to take a shot in honor of the late Betty White. "We're going to raise our first shot of tequila in honor of Betty White!" they said. The toast was not the first of the night for the two hosts, as they sipped plenty of tequila to count down the last few hours of 2021.

But the "Real Housewives" creator might have taken one too many sips, as the Bravo star began speaking his mind. One of the many viral moment's of the night came when Cohen called out Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting his own New Year's Eve special on competitor network, ABC. "If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing," Cohen said, via Us Weekly. "I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing." Seacrest's list of performers included Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, OneRepublic, and more.

While the "Watch What Happens Live!" host seemingly woke up with regret, tweeting, "Good morning! Um, I was a bit overserved last night...," viewers are still talking about the moment Cohen rang in the new year with a rant about this high profile politician.