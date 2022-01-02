Andy Cohen Gives An Epic Drunken Rant About This High Profile Individual On Live TV
Andy Cohen joined Anderson Cooper on "CNN's New Year's Eve Live" for the fifth year in a row, and the AC2 duo didn't disappoint when it came to memes. Per years past, both "Andys" drank their way into the New Year on live television, even opting to take a shot in honor of the late Betty White. "We're going to raise our first shot of tequila in honor of Betty White!" they said. The toast was not the first of the night for the two hosts, as they sipped plenty of tequila to count down the last few hours of 2021.
But the "Real Housewives" creator might have taken one too many sips, as the Bravo star began speaking his mind. One of the many viral moment's of the night came when Cohen called out Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting his own New Year's Eve special on competitor network, ABC. "If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing," Cohen said, via Us Weekly. "I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing." Seacrest's list of performers included Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, OneRepublic, and more.
While the "Watch What Happens Live!" host seemingly woke up with regret, tweeting, "Good morning! Um, I was a bit overserved last night...," viewers are still talking about the moment Cohen rang in the new year with a rant about this high profile politician.
Andy Cohen really dislikes this politician
Shortly after the ball dropped in NYC's Times Square, Andy Cohen decided to go on a drunken rant about the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, that has since turned into the viral moment of the night. "Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York — the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been," Cohen said, while Cooper tried to stop his rant behind laughter. "So, sayonara, sucka! 2022! It's a new year cause guess what? I have a feeling I'm gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I'm not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You!" NYE marked the last day of de Blasio's term, with new mayor Eric Adams' swearing in just after the confetti dropped.
This isn't the first time Cohen has publicly shared his hatred for de Balsio. One year ago, the Bravo star went on a similar rant during "CNN's New Year's Eve Live" to begin 2021. "Do something with this city!" yelled the TV host at the time, adding, "Honestly, get it together!" We're guessing de Blasio won't have Cohen's vote anytime soon.