What Andy Cohen Promised To Do With Anderson Cooper On New Years Eve Is Turning Heads

If you ask any avid viewer of CNN or Bravo network devotee, they'll most likely be able to speak volumes to the longtime friendship between journalist Anderson Cooper and media personality Andy Cohen. Cooper and Cohen, both of whom are out and proud members of the LGBTQ community, first met in the early 90s, after the two were set up on what proved to be a wildly unsuccessful blind date, per Us Weekly. Despite the romantic mismatch, their platonic chemistry proved to be enough to seal a bond between the two, which has resulted in a friendship spanning three decades. They've seen each other through red carpet events, break-ups, fatherhood, and more — so it's no surprise they also have a tradition of seeing each other through to greet the arrival of each new year.

Indeed, both Cohen and Cooper have hosted CNN's New Year's Eve Live event since 2018, in which both traditionally usher in the new year from New York City's Time's Square in anticipation of the widely-viewed annual ball drop. But this year, Cohen promised at least one fan to do a certain thing on live TV with his best friend — and it may or may not be the perfect way for celebrants at home to help ring in 2022.