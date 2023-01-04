Bad Bunny Doubles Down After Aggressive Encounter With Fan Goes Viral
Bad Bunny has become one of the biggest global superstars on the planet. In 2022 alone, the Puerto Rican singer was crowned both Spotify's most-streamed artist and Apple Music's "Artist of the Year," according to Market Watch. People have flocked in droves to catch a glimpse of Bad Bunny, whether he's performing or simply enjoying a night out on the town. Everywhere he goes, the international star causes pandemonium. For Bad Bunny, fame is still new to him, per Entertainment Tonight. He shared, "I still haven't gotten used to being perceived on this incredible scale. I still don't understand how people see me, or how I can possibly impact so many people."
However, like many celebrities, Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has grown tired of constantly being followed. His latest encounter with a fan had people criticizing the rapper for how he handled one of these situations in particular. A video posted to Twitter showed the singer tossing a fan's phone after she was trying to get a picture with him. One Twitter user wrote, "I love him but this was unnecessary. and everyone justifying his actions are weird ... Him just grabbing her phone and throwing it like that was completely rude." Others suggested that the fan was invading the singer's personal space. The video has since gained millions of views and comments, and Bad Bunny has decided to speak out about his actions.
Bad Bunny didn't apologize for throwing a fan's phone
Fans have been going wild for Bad Bunny over the last few years. In the past, though, the rapper has said he doesn't recognize the growing stardom he has, per Entertainment Tonight. He said, "Maybe not understanding my reach helps keep me humble. It helps keep me the same Benito that I was growing up. The one that created art just because he was passionate about it." But the Puerto Rican singer's latest actions are making people believe he's anything but humble.
The rapper is under fire after a video showed him tossing a fan's phone after she attempted to get a photo with him. Those with fame constantly have people following their every move, and while it can be exciting at times, it can also be overwhelming. Especially if fans are persistent about wanting a photo or autograph. The 28-year-old opened up on Twitter about his actions and tried to explain his perspective. He tweeted, "The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a f****** telephone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise." Still, people were torn about whether Bad Bunny's actions were justified as he never truly apologized. The singer continues to receive both support and criticism for what he did.