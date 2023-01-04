Bad Bunny Doubles Down After Aggressive Encounter With Fan Goes Viral

Fans have been going wild for Bad Bunny over the last few years. In the past, though, the rapper has said he doesn't recognize the growing stardom he has, per Entertainment Tonight. He said, "Maybe not understanding my reach helps keep me humble. It helps keep me the same Benito that I was growing up. The one that created art just because he was passionate about it." But the Puerto Rican singer's latest actions are making people believe he's anything but humble.

The rapper is under fire after a video showed him tossing a fan's phone after she attempted to get a photo with him. Those with fame constantly have people following their every move, and while it can be exciting at times, it can also be overwhelming. Especially if fans are persistent about wanting a photo or autograph. The 28-year-old opened up on Twitter about his actions and tried to explain his perspective. He tweeted, "The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a f****** telephone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise." Still, people were torn about whether Bad Bunny's actions were justified as he never truly apologized. The singer continues to receive both support and criticism for what he did.