Fans Are Going Wild For Bad Bunny's On-Stage Kiss At The 2022 VMAs

Within minutes of his performance, Bad Bunny's on-stage kiss spread to every corner of social media. Naturally, fans of the singer had much to say about his bold move with another dancer. Many fans championed the "Party Singer" for promoting LGBTQ+ inclusivity on such a large, far reaching platform. However, not all of the reactions have been positive, prompting one fan to tweet out a passionate defense: "Bad bunny can kiss whoever he wants, he does not need to explain it to anyone. World needs to relax."

Some supported the kiss, but were torn about the artist's possible motives. "Bad Bunny kissing a man feels very much like performative queerbaiting, but also probably has the benefit of destigmatizing queer male sexuality, even if he isn't queer himself," tweeted one user. Several users also discussed the comparisons between Bad Bunny and Harry Styles, who's also faced queerbaiting accusations, according to Variety. As for Bad Bunny, even though he declared that he was "heterosexual" and "liked women" during a 2020 with the Los Angeles Times, he previously stated that his sexuality "does not define" him. "At the end of the day, I don't know if in 20 years I will like a man," he said (via HitC). "One never knows in life."

Interestingly enough, one fan treaded neutral ground, merely noting that Bad Bunny's double kiss occurred on the anniversary of Madonna's dual kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, which happened on August 28, 2003.