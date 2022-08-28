Lizzo Let Loose On Critics At The 2022 VMAs In The Most On-Brand Way

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place in Newark, New Jersey, on August 28, and the show was anything but disappointing. The VMAs stage saw incredible, ground-breaking performances from artists such as Blackpink and Anita, while Nicki Minaj received the Video Vanguard Award and delivered a performance worthy of the title. Those were only a few of the fantastic new artists — like Måneskin — who graced also the VMA stage, but there were some great, established musicians who lent their talent to the show, as well, like Jack Harlow (who was also one of the show's three hosts) and Lizzo. After Harlow's incredible opening number with Fergie, Lizzo took to the stage, performing a mashup of some of her best new singles.

But while the performances at the VMAs are always entertaining, it is an award show, so some trophies were given out throughout the night. Lizzo was nominated for four awards at the 2022 show, and managed to take home the Moon Man for Best Video for Good, a category that has changed names over the years, but essentially is given to an artist whose music is making a difference in the world. And Lizzo — in true queen fashion — didn't let the opportunity to speak up pass her by.