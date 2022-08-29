How Taylor Swift And Nicki Minaj's Relationship Came Full Circle At The 2022 VMAs
Taylor Swift definitely stole the show at the 2022 Video Music Awards, winning the Best Longform Video VMA for "All Too Well (10 minute version)" and Video of the Year. As for Nicki Minaj, she walked away with the show's other highest honor: the Video Vanguard Award, which saw the hip hop artist performing her biggest hits, including "Anaconda," "Monster," and "Super Bass."
Of course, Swift and Minaj's big wins at the award show can't help but remind people of their past feud. Even though the two superstars supported each other early on, they hit a snag in 2015 when Minaj tweeted about the VMAs snubbing "Anaconda" for Video of the Year. "Lol u guys did we miss the deadline?? #MTV?" she wrote. In follow-up tweets, the rapper claimed "other girls" who "break records and impact culture" get nominated. Swift, who felt Minaj was unfairly aiming at her, responded (via Billboard): "It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot."
From there, Minaj denied her tweet was about Swift (though she did tag Swift's then rival Kate Perry), while Swift's comments sparked backlash, with some accusing her "white feminism," per HuffPost. The pop star eventually apologized to Minaj, saying she "misspoke" (via LA Times); Minaj accepted. Later, the two took the stage at the Billboard Music awards, officially squashing their beef. And while things remained civil for a couple of years, Minaj's 2017 tweet seemingly shading Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video had fans wondering if all was well — now, we have our answer.
Swift urged VMA crowd to give Minaj a standing ovation
Taylor Swift urges the crowd to give Nicki Minaj a standing ovation at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/8EC0mACIdb— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2022
Despite Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj's rocky road, they seem to be on better terms today. Case in point: During Minaj's performance of "Super Bass" at the VMAs on August 28, the camera panned to Swift, who was enthusiastically singing to the lyrics. Pop Crave also captured Swift urging fans to give Minaj a standing ovation after her Video Vanguard Acceptance speech, proving that time heals all.
"She's [Swift] so true for that," one fan tweeted, while someone else referred to the moment as their "favorite part" of the show. But it didn't stop there — Minaj was also the one who handed Swift her award for winning Video of the Year, the top honor of the award show. The two even shared a hug to celebrate the big moment!
So needless to say, Minaj and Swift are on good terms, and many fans are thrilled to see their relationship come full circle.