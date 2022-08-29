How Taylor Swift And Nicki Minaj's Relationship Came Full Circle At The 2022 VMAs

Taylor Swift definitely stole the show at the 2022 Video Music Awards, winning the Best Longform Video VMA for "All Too Well (10 minute version)" and Video of the Year. As for Nicki Minaj, she walked away with the show's other highest honor: the Video Vanguard Award, which saw the hip hop artist performing her biggest hits, including "Anaconda," "Monster," and "Super Bass."

Of course, Swift and Minaj's big wins at the award show can't help but remind people of their past feud. Even though the two superstars supported each other early on, they hit a snag in 2015 when Minaj tweeted about the VMAs snubbing "Anaconda" for Video of the Year. "Lol u guys did we miss the deadline?? #MTV?" she wrote. In follow-up tweets, the rapper claimed "other girls" who "break records and impact culture" get nominated. Swift, who felt Minaj was unfairly aiming at her, responded (via Billboard): "It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot."

From there, Minaj denied her tweet was about Swift (though she did tag Swift's then rival Kate Perry), while Swift's comments sparked backlash, with some accusing her "white feminism," per HuffPost. The pop star eventually apologized to Minaj, saying she "misspoke" (via LA Times); Minaj accepted. Later, the two took the stage at the Billboard Music awards, officially squashing their beef. And while things remained civil for a couple of years, Minaj's 2017 tweet seemingly shading Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video had fans wondering if all was well — now, we have our answer.