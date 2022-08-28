Taylor Swift's Eye-Popping 2022 VMAs Look Sends Fans Into Conspiracy Overdrive
On August 28, the 2022 MTV VMAs took place, showing incredible performances by Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Blackpink, the latter's first time on an American stage. The night was sure to be one to remember, as the past year has been filled with incredible music videos that have showcased the diverse talent that has flooded the music scene. From Dove Cameron to Måneskin, the VMAs are sure to introduce people to brand-new artists who are just breaking into the scene. But the VMAs are also a place for established artists, such as Nicki Minaj (who received the Video Vanguard award) and Lil Nas X to show they've still got it. And Taylor Swift was no exception, utilizing the award show to potentially drop one of her many hidden Easter eggs that she's so fond of.
But unlike hinting at something coming via her social media or even in a music video or interview, like she's done before, fans think that Swift let them in on a little secret by what she decided to wear on the red carpet and for the award show. Swift stunned in a rhinestone-encrusted silver slinky dress that she paired with strappy silver sandals and her classic red lip. But just what do her fans think her outfit really means?
Fans think Taylor Swift's new look could mean new music
Eagle-eyed fans of Taylor Swift think they have potentially spotted an Easter egg from the multi-VMA award winner, but not from anything that she said while in her acceptance speech or while on the red carpet. No, they think her outfit is telling them exactly what her next song drop is going to be. Those who are familiar with TSwift know that her VMAs dress looked incredibly similar to one that she wore as part of the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. While the two outfits don't appear to be exactly the same, the rhinestone motif coupled with the strong red lip could very well indicate that Swift — who never does anything without purpose it seems — was pointing to her old anthem.
It wasn't just her outfit that made people think a "Taylor's Version" of "Look What You Made Me Do" might be coming up soon for the singer. The Swift anthem had been all over TikTok, but it has now been removed as a sound option on the app. That, along with the fact that it has been five years since the song dropped, meaning it should be free for Swift to record again, seems to indicate that "Look What You Made Me Do: Taylor's Version" might very well be on its way soon. No matter what she drops, we're all looking forward to whatever Taylor's version of the world she decides to grace us with next.