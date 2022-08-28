Taylor Swift's Eye-Popping 2022 VMAs Look Sends Fans Into Conspiracy Overdrive

Eagle-eyed fans of Taylor Swift think they have potentially spotted an Easter egg from the multi-VMA award winner, but not from anything that she said while in her acceptance speech or while on the red carpet. No, they think her outfit is telling them exactly what her next song drop is going to be. Those who are familiar with TSwift know that her VMAs dress looked incredibly similar to one that she wore as part of the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. While the two outfits don't appear to be exactly the same, the rhinestone motif coupled with the strong red lip could very well indicate that Swift — who never does anything without purpose it seems — was pointing to her old anthem.

It wasn't just her outfit that made people think a "Taylor's Version" of "Look What You Made Me Do" might be coming up soon for the singer. The Swift anthem had been all over TikTok, but it has now been removed as a sound option on the app. That, along with the fact that it has been five years since the song dropped, meaning it should be free for Swift to record again, seems to indicate that "Look What You Made Me Do: Taylor's Version" might very well be on its way soon. No matter what she drops, we're all looking forward to whatever Taylor's version of the world she decides to grace us with next.