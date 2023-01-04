RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Clears Up Engagement Rumors With Girlfriend Jennifer Spinner

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has gone through some major life changes over the past few years. In 2020, the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star came out as a lesbian. "I'm finally comfortable enough to say I like women," revealed Windham-Burke during a sit-down with GLAAD. "I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian. And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I'm so proud of where I am right now and I'm so happy where I am." At the time, the reality star was still married to Sean Burke, with whom she shares seven children, but they were committed to making their marriage work. However, Windham-Burke and her husband called it quits in August 2022, per E! News. Shortly after, Windham-Burke went public with her girlfriend Jennifer Spinner, per Us Weekly.

Recently, Windham-Burke and Spinner, who've been flaunting their love all across Instagram, sparked engagement rumors with a now-deleted Instagram story. As reported by Page Six, Windham-Burke posted a photo of herself and Spinner wearing matching rings, which she captioned, "We started 2023 with a promise." Naturally, the post caught the internet's attention. Plus, a source close to the couple spoke with the publication, and didn't exactly deny the rumors. "You really never know. Braunwyn is Braunwyn!" shared the source with Page Six. "I do know that the two are madly in love."

Now, however, Windham-Burke has decided to settle the rumors herself.