RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Clears Up Engagement Rumors With Girlfriend Jennifer Spinner
Braunwyn Windham-Burke has gone through some major life changes over the past few years. In 2020, the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star came out as a lesbian. "I'm finally comfortable enough to say I like women," revealed Windham-Burke during a sit-down with GLAAD. "I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian. And it has taken me 42 years to say that, but I'm so proud of where I am right now and I'm so happy where I am." At the time, the reality star was still married to Sean Burke, with whom she shares seven children, but they were committed to making their marriage work. However, Windham-Burke and her husband called it quits in August 2022, per E! News. Shortly after, Windham-Burke went public with her girlfriend Jennifer Spinner, per Us Weekly.
Recently, Windham-Burke and Spinner, who've been flaunting their love all across Instagram, sparked engagement rumors with a now-deleted Instagram story. As reported by Page Six, Windham-Burke posted a photo of herself and Spinner wearing matching rings, which she captioned, "We started 2023 with a promise." Naturally, the post caught the internet's attention. Plus, a source close to the couple spoke with the publication, and didn't exactly deny the rumors. "You really never know. Braunwyn is Braunwyn!" shared the source with Page Six. "I do know that the two are madly in love."
Now, however, Windham-Burke has decided to settle the rumors herself.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn't engaged
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are committed to one another. "We did begin 2023 with a promise to one another to spend the rest of our lives together," shared Windham-Burke with People. "We were in North Carolina on New Year's Eve, and at 11:59, we did a little commitment ceremony to each other where we exchanged rings and told the other, 'I love you, I want to be with you, this is my promise to you, this is where we're headed, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'" Still, they're not officially engaged, although Windham-Burke believes that may be their next step. "We're madly in love and I have no doubt that's where we'll end up one day."
Of course, this isn't the first time Windham-Burke has gushed about Spinner. Shortly after going public, the reality star took to Instagram to wax poetic about her girlfriend (and shut down criticism that their relationship was progressing too quickly). "'Slow down!'" wrote Windham-Burke. "'Focus on you.' 'You're replacing one thing with another.' I'm grateful for everyone's advice but she makes me really (really) happy, I smile all day and I've never laughed harder in my life. This past year has been really hard, so I'm choosing to go with it and just let things be good without over thinking it."