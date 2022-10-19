RHOC Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke And Her Husband Finally Call It Quits
Braunwyn Windham-Burke, formerly of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County," and her husband Sean Burke are ending their marriage, People reports. While still married to Burke, Windham-Burke publicly came out as a lesbian in 2020 but said that the two of them did not plan to end their relationship because of her sexuality (via Us Weekly). Windham-Burke has dated multiple women since coming out, as reported on by Page Six, and is currently in a relationship with Jennifer Spinner (per Instagram).
Burke and Windham-Burke have seven children together, and Windham-Burke has previously discussed how not all of her children took the news about her sexuality the same way, per Us Weekly. At the time of that interview, Windham-Burke said that daughter Bella — then 21 years old — was "still struggling with" not having the same family arrangement as the one with which she had grown up, but that it was unrelated to her being a lesbian.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke has filed for divorce from Sean Burke
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke are no longer pursuing an open marriage with one another, according to People, and Windham-Burke has filed for divorce. The publication additionally cited court documents in which Braunwyn Windham-Burke has requested that she and Burke share legal custody of their children. She has, however, requested physical custody of the children.
Windham-Burke also released a statement to People, saying, "Those who have followed our story probably aren't surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a 'modern family' is, or the protection, integrity, and love [I have] for my children. That's all I will share as I navigate this new chapter."
Before discussing her sexuality publicly, Windham-Burke had shared messages on social media about co-parenting, which fans thought was an indication of marital troubles with Burke (via Page Six). At the time of publication, neither Burke nor Windham-Burke posted a statement on social media regarding their divorce.