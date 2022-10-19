RHOC Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke And Her Husband Finally Call It Quits

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, formerly of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County," and her husband Sean Burke are ending their marriage, People reports. While still married to Burke, Windham-Burke publicly came out as a lesbian in 2020 but said that the two of them did not plan to end their relationship because of her sexuality (via Us Weekly). Windham-Burke has dated multiple women since coming out, as reported on by Page Six, and is currently in a relationship with Jennifer Spinner (per Instagram).

Burke and Windham-Burke have seven children together, and Windham-Burke has previously discussed how not all of her children took the news about her sexuality the same way, per Us Weekly. At the time of that interview, Windham-Burke said that daughter Bella — then 21 years old — was "still struggling with" not having the same family arrangement as the one with which she had grown up, but that it was unrelated to her being a lesbian.