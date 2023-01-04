Tom Brady Voices Profound Takeaway From Damar Hamlin's On-Field Collapse

On the evening of January 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, per AP News. After the tackle, Hamlin stood up, adjusted his helmet, and immediately fell back to the ground. Although the exact cause of the cardiac arrest is not yet known, the frontrunner is commotio cordis — a rare occurrence when a hard hit to the chest, in the right place and at the right time, causes the heart to stop beating.

The incident led the NFL to suspend and postpone the game indefinitely. "Our concern is for the player and his well-being," Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs & policy, told ProFootballTalk in a press conference. "At the appropriate time, I'm sure that we'll have a conversation around the next steps regarding the game." Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, said that the players and coaches were "traumatized" by what they saw.

Since the young Bills player was rushed to UC Medical Center, fans — both from Cincinnati and Buffalo — have shown their support. According to Insider, people gathered outside the hospital to pray, put up posters, hang flags, and light candles, sending good vibes to Hamlin and his family. Additionally, current NFL players have kept the safety in their thoughts and prayers, including Tom Brady.