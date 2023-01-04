Damar Hamlin's Uncle Speaks Out On The Bills Player's Condition

A pall fell over January 2's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed mid-game on the field. According to Fox News, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest right after tackling the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter. With his heartbeat restored by field medical staff, Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. In an official statement on January 3, the Buffalo Bills tweeted that the 24-year-old was "currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Among the many outpourings of support, fans gathered in solidarity to flood Hamlin's GoFundMe page with donations. Called "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive," Hamlin sought to use donations to give back to his community. Within the span of a day following his collapse, its total donations got bumped up to over $3 million (the number continues to rise). Hamlin's family thanked fans for their magnanimity in a January 3 statement, writing (via ABC News), "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time ... Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us." His family also promised to share updates "as soon as we have them."

Now, Hamlin's uncle has come forth with an update on the athlete's condition ... and the situation remains tense.