Damar Hamlin's Family Breaks Their Silence On His Frightening On-Field Collapse

The NFL, and the entire world of sports, came to a standstill when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. The scary on-field injury happened after he tackled Bengals player Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the highly-anticipated game. Hamlin was given on-field CPR, per Fox News. Eventually, the game between the two AFC rivals was suspended as Hamlin was rushed to the hospital. In the early hours of January 3, the Bills released a statement clarifying that he "suffered a cardiac arrest," and that he was "currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Unfortunately, facing adversity was nothing new for the Hamlin family. Throughout his childhood, Hamlin had endured plenty of loss. Growing up, three of his friends were shot and killed, as he was raised in McKees Rocks, a rough town outside of Pittsburgh. "I would just really give all that credit to my parents, that's really like the biggest difference that I've seen in everyone's lives that was around me growing up," the 24-year-old told the Democrat and Chronicle after cracking an NFL roster. "There were times where I could have steered left or steered right but my parents were always there to straighten me out," Hamlin added.

A video that epitomized the NFL player's close relationship with his family went viral on Twitter after his incident, as it showed him exchanging hugs with his loved ones before a game. Later, the Hamlin family addressed the public.