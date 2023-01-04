Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Has Disturbing Connection To Serial Killers
There was finally a break in the case of the murder of four University of Idaho students last week when Bryan Kohberger was arrested. Police made the arrest in rural Pennsylvania, thousands of miles away from the crime scene. Immediately after his arrest, internet sleuths tried desperately to figure out how Kohberger was connected to the crime or the victims — but to little avail. Kohberger's family is reportedly equally as confused by the arrest as many others.
"[Kohberger's family] don't believe it to be Bryan. They can't believe this," the 28-year-old's attorney, Jason LaBar, told NBC in the days following his arrest. "They're obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they're just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss." Kohberger is allegedly just as surprised by the chargers and believes he'll be back to civilian life in no time. "He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes," the public defender continued.
LaBar added, "Those were his words. He's been very easy to talk to. Actually, he's in a calm demeanor." However, as the days drag on, those who have followed the case closely have begun to peel away the layers to find potentially incriminating evidence against Kohberger. In addition to some questionable Reddit posts — and the fact that he's currently obtaining a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice — the alleged murderer has an alarming connection to the world of serial killers as well.
Bryan Kohberger has as disturbing past
As if alleged murderer Bryan Kohberger's interest in criminal justice wasn't disturbing enough, it has recently come to light that Kohberger extensively studied serial killers. While obtaining his master's in Criminal Justice from DeSales University, Kohberger was allegedly the "star student" of one of the foremost authorities on ultra-violent serial killers, Dr. Katherine Ramsland, per the New York Post.
Ramsland is best known for her collaboration with Dennis Rader (aka the BTK killer) for her book "Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer." Though it's not known what part Kohberger may have played in assisting Ramsland with research for the book, Rader's daughter told NewsNation that the idea that her father's crimes may have inspired the 28-year-old keeps her up at night. "[It's hard to] see somebody else go do this and wonder, did your dad influence this?" she said. "Did your dad talk to him? Was he studying my father outside of academics?" Neither Kohberger nor Ramsland have spoken publicly about the case nor confirmed any alleged connection to Rader.
Even so, since his arrest, colleagues and classmates have come out of the woodwork to help paint a picture of Kohberger as an awkward, aggressive, and criminal-obsessed student. "Over time, it just got so, so bad that I just shut down when I was around him," a former friend told the New York Times of Kohberger's alleged bullying. "I eventually just had to cut ties with him."