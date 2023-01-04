Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Has Disturbing Connection To Serial Killers

There was finally a break in the case of the murder of four University of Idaho students last week when Bryan Kohberger was arrested. Police made the arrest in rural Pennsylvania, thousands of miles away from the crime scene. Immediately after his arrest, internet sleuths tried desperately to figure out how Kohberger was connected to the crime or the victims — but to little avail. Kohberger's family is reportedly equally as confused by the arrest as many others.

"[Kohberger's family] don't believe it to be Bryan. They can't believe this," the 28-year-old's attorney, Jason LaBar, told NBC in the days following his arrest. "They're obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they're just trying to be supportive with the understanding that these four families have suffered loss." Kohberger is allegedly just as surprised by the chargers and believes he'll be back to civilian life in no time. "He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes," the public defender continued.

LaBar added, "Those were his words. He's been very easy to talk to. Actually, he's in a calm demeanor." However, as the days drag on, those who have followed the case closely have begun to peel away the layers to find potentially incriminating evidence against Kohberger. In addition to some questionable Reddit posts — and the fact that he's currently obtaining a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice — the alleged murderer has an alarming connection to the world of serial killers as well.