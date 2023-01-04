The Tragic Death Of Social Media Star Elena Huelva

Elena Huelva has sadly died at the age of 20. The New York Post reported that a relative of Huelva's revealed the news to her 950,000 plus followers via an Instagram Story on January 3. "Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star," the family member wrote. "Thank you for everything." The Spanish social media celebrity died of Ewing sarcoma, which is a rare form of bone cancer that she was diagnosed with back in 2016, per Metro UK.

Celebrities have been sharing their condolences on Huelva's Instagram. "You have come into this life like my son and many other young people To give us a lesson in infinite life," said actor Ana Obregón, who had a son that died of the same disease. She added, "You have won princess!!!" Journalist Sara Carbonero wrote, "I hold your hand strong, Elena." Huelva's death comes in the weeks after she released a video from the hospital in which she shared devastating news with her many social media fans, as the Daily Mail wrote. The influencer said "things were not going well" as "they found more disease in my windpipe." Huelva then sadly added, "I don't need to say much more," and "My life has not been in vain." She concluded by stating, "With all the love and people I have by my side, I've already won."