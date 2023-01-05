Ashley Olsen Secretly Ties The Knot With Louis Eisner
Ashley Olsen has been fiercely protective of her privacy since she stepped away from the limelight as a child actor. The former "Full House" star doesn't have a personal social media account and keeps tight-lipped about her personal life, per i-D. Despite being super private, Olsen has dated some high-profile men over the years. She was linked to Jared Leto, whom she dated in 2005 and was seen with again in 2008, per the New York Daily News. Shortly afterward, HuffPost reported that Olsen was spotted with cyclist Lance Armstrong in a New York City bar. However, that romance was short-lived due to their 15-year age gap, and it was later revealed that Armstrong's close friend warned him that "his May-December romance could damage his cancer work" (via E! News).
In 2019, Olsen sparked rumors that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner when she was spotted with a gold ring on her left finger, per Us Weekly. The fashion designer and the artist started dating in 2017 and have been seen together just a handful of times. The couple seems to enjoy a private lifestyle together and it appears the two have now tied the knot with little fanfare.
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner had a super small wedding
Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner are now married, Page Six reports. According to a source, the couple had a private ceremony at a Bel-Air home on December 28, with only around 50 people in attendance. Although details surrounding the wedding are unclear, the insider said the party "went late."
Eisner and Olsen were last publicly seen together in March 2021 during an outing in New York City, per the Daily Mail. The two were spotted dining with another couple while bundled up from the cold. While they're rarely seen together, the couple has been going strong for a while. According to Radar, Olsen moved from the city to the Hamptons in 2019 to be with Eisner. A source revealed they had rented a home away from the Big Apple to be closer together. "Louis packed up his art studio in Mexico City and his place in Los Angeles to go with her so they can see each other more," the insider shared.
As for why they're camera shy, the source stated, "It's not that they are trying to keep their relationship on the down low, Louis just doesn't like the spotlight — even less so than Ashley." It looks as if Olsen has found her perfect match with Eisner.