Ashley Olsen Secretly Ties The Knot With Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner are now married, Page Six reports. According to a source, the couple had a private ceremony at a Bel-Air home on December 28, with only around 50 people in attendance. Although details surrounding the wedding are unclear, the insider said the party "went late."

Eisner and Olsen were last publicly seen together in March 2021 during an outing in New York City, per the Daily Mail. The two were spotted dining with another couple while bundled up from the cold. While they're rarely seen together, the couple has been going strong for a while. According to Radar, Olsen moved from the city to the Hamptons in 2019 to be with Eisner. A source revealed they had rented a home away from the Big Apple to be closer together. "Louis packed up his art studio in Mexico City and his place in Los Angeles to go with her so they can see each other more," the insider shared.

As for why they're camera shy, the source stated, "It's not that they are trying to keep their relationship on the down low, Louis just doesn't like the spotlight — even less so than Ashley." It looks as if Olsen has found her perfect match with Eisner.