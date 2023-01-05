Nicki Swift Asks: Who Is Your Favorite Former Child Actor? - Exclusive Survey

The journey of an actor, especially when they start out young, can be a lot to handle. A person can be living their normal life one day and instantly become famous the next day. Madelyn Cline starred in Chuck E. Cheese advertisements as a child, and she landed a couple of guest star roles in "Stranger Things" and "The Originals." But her fame skyrocketed after she was cast in "Outer Banks."

For Miley Cyrus, she struggled to find herself outside of Hannah Montana. "There's so much I don't remember about being a child entertainer because it was so much to keep in my brain," the "Malibu" singer told Harper's Bazaar in 2017. "It's like anything when you are in it. I didn't realize how much pressure I was under and how that shaped me until, like, this year."

Meanwhile, Sasha Pieterse allegedly lied about her actual age in order to land a role in "Pretty Little Liars." The show's creator Marlene King told Variety that she almost cast the young actor as Hanna — a role later given to Ashley Benson — until Pieterse's age was revealed. "We found out she was only 12 years old," King said. "I knew what Hanna was going to do and I was like, 'Do we really want a 12-year-old doing those things?'" There are many Hollywood celebrities who have been acting since they were children, so who is the favorite among Nicki Swift readers?