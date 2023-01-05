Shania Twain Gets Vulnerable About Overcoming Her Tragic Childhood

Many fans see Shania Twain as the affable country singer with a big smile, but some may not know that she has overcome a lot of difficulties in her life. Twain has opened up about her tough childhood in the past and what it was like living with abusive parents. "Many nights I went to bed thinking, 'Don't go to sleep, don't go to sleep, wait till they are sleeping.' I was worried about my father killing my mother [but] my mom was quite violent, too. I would wake up to make sure everybody was breathing," she told Closer Weekly in 2018.

Twain's mother and stepfather died in a car crash in 1987, which put her burgeoning career on hold so that she could take care of her siblings. She then married her now ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange in 1993 but divorced him in 2008 after he had an affair with her best friend. Following another heartbreak, Twain shared, "I started peeling back the layers of pain I was in, and all the other griefs and disappointments came to the surface." She revealed that the divorce opened up old wounds from her stepfather, who abused her emotionally and physically. "I learned to block it out," the country star said at the time.

The "From This Moment On" singer used music as a way to deal with her trauma, and while discussing her upcoming new album, she explained how she eventually learned to love herself.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.