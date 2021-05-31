What We Know About Shania Twain's New Album

Considering she's one of country music's biggest stars, it comes as no surprise that superstar Shania Twain still remains a relevant, popular name all these decades later. The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" chart-topper currently has her own radio show, Home Now Radio, on Apple Music Hits and revealed a whole lot during the latest episode, according to Music News.

Despite being a country singer, Twain informed listeners she was a fan of rock music growing up. "When I was a teenager, I was going to mostly rock shows," she said, adding, "Van Halen was one of my favorites. David Lee Roth, the kicks, his athleticism. I was jealous. I'm like, 'What? This guy, he's such an athlete, but he's more than that. He's so agile and he can do the splits.'"

"And anyway, I love the showmanship and I loved all that hair. And the guys in rock bands have better hair than most of us girls. Always the case. What's up with that anyway?" the Grammy Award winner continued. While sharing her appreciation for Van Halen and the hair bands of her youth, Twain also discussed her upcoming studio album. Keep reading to find out more.