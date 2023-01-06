Prince Harry Details King Charles' Distant Behavior In The Aftermath Of Princess Diana's Death

It seems pretty obvious at this point that Prince Harry and King Charles don't exactly have the warmest father-son relationship, but if you were looking for details, you can find them in how the Duke of Sussex describes the king's distant behavior in the aftermath of Princess Diana's death in his memoir "Spare."

In the book, which is not yet released, Harry apparently gets even more candid about his relationships with his family than he did in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." In one section, per The Guardian, the prince claims that his brother Prince William physically assaulted him following a fight about Meghan Markle. In another excerpt published by Page Six, Harry writes that his father used to joke that he wasn't his biological parent. "He'd laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy's former lovers: Major James Hewitt," Harry writes. "One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt's flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism."

You can probably guess that King Charles wasn't a huge source of comfort to Harry after his mother's death.