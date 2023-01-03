Prince Harry Points The Finger In Broken Relationship With King Charles And Prince William
Prince Harry is making it pretty clear who he blames for his well-documented ongoing feud with his family members, namely his dad, King Charles, and his brother, William, Prince of Wales. The Duke of Sussex has spoken out about his notorious drama with the royals on multiple occasions alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, with the twosome lifting the lid on how difficult they found life as senior members of the royal family and the serious tension that ensued.
One of the most shocking tell-alls has to be Harry and Megan's now iconic interview with Oprah Winfrey from March 2021, when the twosome left pretty much no stone unturned when it came to their side of the drama. Amongst allegations of racism within the royal family and Meghan's candid confession about experiencing dark thoughts while living with her husband in the U.K., Harry made the bold claim about his father and brother (via CBS News), "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have compassion for that."
It seems like Harry hasn't stopped talking since that fateful interview, either. From opening up about his time as a senior royal on podcasts, to getting candid in their Netflix documentary, the twosome's been speaking out to anyone who will listen — and they're not done yet.
Prince Harry blames King Charles and Prince William for their continued rift
Despite it seeming like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, may have reconciled with his brother, William, Prince of Wales, and dad, King Charles, when he returned to the U.K. to mourn the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022, Harry made it clear he's still not on good terms with his family members — and thinks it's their fault.
Harry got candid about the current state of their relationship while promoting his book, "Spare," claiming during a January interview with Britain's ITV News that his brother and father have apparently shown no signs of extending an olive branch. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he told journalist Tom Bradby. "They feel as though it's better to keep us somewhat, as the villains." Harry also suggested that the royal family had gone as far as to leak stories about himself and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and accused Buckingham Palace of refusing to help them when it came to their media attention, despite apparently helping out other members of the family.
Harry's scathing claims certainly don't mark the first time he has accused the royal family such a thing, either. Speaking in their Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," Harry accused Buckingham Palace of lying for future king Prince William but never telling the truth about him and Meghan.