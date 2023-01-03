Prince Harry Points The Finger In Broken Relationship With King Charles And Prince William

Prince Harry is making it pretty clear who he blames for his well-documented ongoing feud with his family members, namely his dad, King Charles, and his brother, William, Prince of Wales. The Duke of Sussex has spoken out about his notorious drama with the royals on multiple occasions alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, with the twosome lifting the lid on how difficult they found life as senior members of the royal family and the serious tension that ensued.

One of the most shocking tell-alls has to be Harry and Megan's now iconic interview with Oprah Winfrey from March 2021, when the twosome left pretty much no stone unturned when it came to their side of the drama. Amongst allegations of racism within the royal family and Meghan's candid confession about experiencing dark thoughts while living with her husband in the U.K., Harry made the bold claim about his father and brother (via CBS News), "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have compassion for that."

It seems like Harry hasn't stopped talking since that fateful interview, either. From opening up about his time as a senior royal on podcasts, to getting candid in their Netflix documentary, the twosome's been speaking out to anyone who will listen — and they're not done yet.