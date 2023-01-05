Prince Harry Claims Prince William Physically Attacked Him Over Meghan Markle In New Memoir

Tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William continue to escalate. The royal siblings have a history of drama, which has only intensified with the release of the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." As the show shed light on Harry's tumultuous relationship with his brother, William reportedly took the docuseries harder than expected. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight, "William will be taking this very personally ... I think he's incredibly upset, and feels very badly betrayed by his brother."

William had previously struggled with news of Harry and Meghan's famous royal exit. In a 2020 meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, and William, Harry laid out options for his future participation in the institution. However, according to USA Today, Harry said, "But it became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate." He explained, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father, say things that just simply weren't true and (see) my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."

Yet stories of the brothers' arguments don't end there. Harry's memoir "Spare" is almost here, and the book contains some alarming allegations about William's treatment of his brother.