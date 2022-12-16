Harry And Meghan's Netflix Docuseries Gives Rare Glimpse Into Tensions With Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries has shed some light on their tense relationship with Prince William. Back in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world when they announced that they would no longer be "senior" working members of the royal family. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the pair said in a statement. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."
Since their shocking exit as working members, Harry and Meghan have slowly started open up about their decision across various interviews and entertainment mediums. On December 8, the pair released their most candid interview yet with their "Harry and Meghan" docuseries, per People. Across the first three episodes, fans get a deeper glimpse at the couple's relationship beginnings, the toxicity of the British tabloids, and their complex family dynamics before and after their royal wedding. However, in the series' last batch of episodes, Harry addressed the giant elephant in the room regarding their relationship with his brother, the newly minted Prince of Wales.
Prince Harry recalls 'terrifying' meeting with Prince William
In the last part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan," the Duke of Sussex gave further insight into the suspected "wedge" that formed between him and Prince William. When discussing their transition out of their senior working titles, Harry recalled a meeting with his brother, his father, Prince Charles III, and the late Queen Elizabeth II. The meeting was meant to discuss the details of his departure and continued role with the institution.
However, instead of them brainstorming their next steps, the beloved figure revealed that it had turned into an all-out screaming match. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father saying things that simply weren't true, and [see] my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in," he explained (via USA Today).
In addition to the meeting, Harry claimed that William broke a promise they shared to never go against each other in the press. "I would far rather get destroyed by the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading," he said (via Cosmopolitan). He added that it was "heartbreaking" to see his brother participate in something they swore never to do. Following the docuseries' release, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared her thoughts on the future of the brothers' relationship. "I think [the docuseries] really does set back any chance of [healing] a rift for the foreseeable future," she explained to Entertainment Tonight.