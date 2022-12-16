Harry And Meghan's Netflix Docuseries Gives Rare Glimpse Into Tensions With Prince William

In the last part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan," the Duke of Sussex gave further insight into the suspected "wedge" that formed between him and Prince William. When discussing their transition out of their senior working titles, Harry recalled a meeting with his brother, his father, Prince Charles III, and the late Queen Elizabeth II. The meeting was meant to discuss the details of his departure and continued role with the institution.

However, instead of them brainstorming their next steps, the beloved figure revealed that it had turned into an all-out screaming match. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father saying things that simply weren't true, and [see] my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in," he explained (via USA Today).

In addition to the meeting, Harry claimed that William broke a promise they shared to never go against each other in the press. "I would far rather get destroyed by the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading," he said (via Cosmopolitan). He added that it was "heartbreaking" to see his brother participate in something they swore never to do. Following the docuseries' release, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared her thoughts on the future of the brothers' relationship. "I think [the docuseries] really does set back any chance of [healing] a rift for the foreseeable future," she explained to Entertainment Tonight.