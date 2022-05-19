Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Fans Are About To Get A Very Intimate Look Into The Couple's Life

Since leaving the royal family in 2020, fans have been clamoring to know more about what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life in Montecito, California looks like. And now, it appears that wish is about to come true.

Since stepping down as senior oyals, Harry and Meghan have hinted that they are not opposed to cameras following their every move. For example, in September 2020, Harry and Meghan signed with Netflix to create different forms of content in collaboration with their Archewell Productions. Fans may also remember that Meghan signed on to help create an animated series titled "Pearl," though the production of has since been canceled, per the BBC.

And who can forget the infamous sit-down interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did with Oprah Winfrey? The interview, which aired in 2021, reached more than 17 million viewers and received a nomination at this past year's Emmy Awards, per Town & Country. Obviously, the public is interested now more than ever in what the duke and duchess are up to. And it seems two years later, Prince Harry and Meghan are ready to give fans the royal treatment and let them into their new lives.