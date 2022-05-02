Netflix Has Bad News For Meghan Markle

We couldn't tell you exactly what's going on over at Netflix HQ, but we can tell you it's not looking good for some people — including the Duchess of Sussex. In addition to increasing fees for users (according to The Verge), cracking down on password sharing (per CNBC), and laying off a bunch of new employees at its Tudum site (as reported by NPR), Netflix also has some bad news for Meghan Markle.

After stepping down from their official royal duties, Meghan and Prince Harry have been keeping busy with various other projects, including their Archewell podcast on Spotify and all of their charitable work. Meghan has also been getting into children's media, writing her picture book "The Bench," and inking a deal with Netflix for an upcoming cartoon series for kids. Which brings us back to that bad news we were talking about.

It looks like the apparent chaos at Netflix has also come for the royal family.