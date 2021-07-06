Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Got Some Bad News About One Of Their Business Ventures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had noble intentions when they first launched Archewell in October 2020. The couple declared that the organization was a non-profit that aimed to "uplift and unite communities—local and global, online and offline—one act of compassion at a time." They quickly struck some impressive deals with Netflix and Spotify, but the general lack of content eventually came under scrutiny. Journalist Jack Shafer noted per Express that the couple was feeling the pressure to release new content "before their novelty wears off."

However, the Archewell Foundation has struggled to "get off the ground because of the pandemic," per Express. The coronavirus wreaked havoc in the entertainment industry last year with the nationwide shutdown, per Bloomberg. Now that productions are slowly starting again, Archewell may start to pick up the pace — but things are never that straightforward for the royals, and it seems as if Harry and Meghan are facing a new challenge. The Archewell Foundation has come up against another hurdle as it's barely begun. Let's dive into the latest roadblock the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing as they try to create a new life for themselves beyond the U.K.