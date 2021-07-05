Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Made This Business Move
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking some time off to spend as a family following the arrival of their newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, according to Harper's Bazaar. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not expected to make any appearances or do any interviews through the end of the year, though they could change their schedules if something popped up. Because of their long hiatus, it has been speculated that Harry and Meghan's deals with Spotify and Netflix could be in trouble because they haven't really come through and produced much of anything on either platform.
For example, according to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan have only released 35 minutes of podcast material on Spotify, while the couple's first Netflix series – about the Invictus Games – isn't expected to be released until 2022. However, Harry and Meghan haven't revealed what their plans are for Spotify or Netflix past what has already been reported. A recent business move suggests that there is something on the horizon, however, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may very well be thinking ahead during their time off. Read on to find out more about Harry and Meghan's latest business hire for Archewell Audio.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a podcast producer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a podcast producer, according to Deadline. Rebecca Sananes has been named head of audio for Archewell Audio, and is set to officially join the team in August. "Sananes will be tasked with overseeing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's podcast business, which has an exclusive partnership with Spotify. They dropped their first effort in December, a holiday special featuring the likes of James Corden, Elton John and Stacey Abrams," Deadline reports. Sananes has previously worked with New York Magazine, NPR, and Vox Media, according to her Twitter bio.
As for what the world can expect from the upcoming podcast, Harry and Meghan shared some details back when they first announced their new venture. They plan to "bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before and find our common ground," Harry said in a Spotify introduction of sorts. It's unknown when the next podcast episode will be released. Further details about what's to come have not yet been released, but many are looking forward to what's in store — especially if there are any surprise appearances by Archie — he wished folks a "Happy New Year" in the couple's holiday special podcast (via Town & Country) and fans couldn't get enough!