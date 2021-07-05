Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Made This Business Move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking some time off to spend as a family following the arrival of their newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, according to Harper's Bazaar. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not expected to make any appearances or do any interviews through the end of the year, though they could change their schedules if something popped up. Because of their long hiatus, it has been speculated that Harry and Meghan's deals with Spotify and Netflix could be in trouble because they haven't really come through and produced much of anything on either platform.

For example, according to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan have only released 35 minutes of podcast material on Spotify, while the couple's first Netflix series – about the Invictus Games – isn't expected to be released until 2022. However, Harry and Meghan haven't revealed what their plans are for Spotify or Netflix past what has already been reported. A recent business move suggests that there is something on the horizon, however, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may very well be thinking ahead during their time off. Read on to find out more about Harry and Meghan's latest business hire for Archewell Audio.