The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Is Struggling

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle founded Archewell in October 2020. The U.S.-based non-profit organization was created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "to uplift and unite communities—local and global, online and offline—one act of compassion at a time." Harry and Meghan have partnered with several organizations and charities through Archewell in an effort to make the world a better place. The couple has used the website to share information with the public, including announcements — such as the arrival of their baby girl, Lilibet Diana, last month.

However, as Harry and Meghan are on their own when it comes to their finances after Prince Charles cut them off financially in the summer of 2020, according to Vanity Fair, it's imperative for them to make a living on their own. At the present time, they don't seem to have much going on despite deals with Spotify and Netflix, which have yet to really produce much of anything for the duke and duchess. It also seems as though Archewell hasn't really grown much, nor has it taken off in any way, either — at least, that's how royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams put it, according to Express. So, why hasn't Archewell really reached its full potential? Keep reading to find out.