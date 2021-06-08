Bad News Revealed For Meghan Markle's Children's Book

Meghan Markle's "The Bench" was inspired by a poem she wrote for Prince Harry's first Father's Day, one month after their son Archie was born. "That poem became this story," she said in the press release (via People). "My hope is that 'The Bench' resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine." According to the Daily Mail, the duchess' first children's book "failed to make the bestseller list in the U.K." on the first day of its release.

The outlet did note that the book performed well in "more niche categories" on Amazon, including "Exploring the United States for Children." However, some critics have deemed it "bland" while The Times' Alex O'Connell described the book as a "self-help manual for needy parents."

It seems like the success of "The Bench" will determine whether Meghan will continue to publish more books in the future, as sources told Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl the Duchess of Sussex does intend to write more. "Meghan loves writing and she's very good at it. She wanted to have a go at writing a children's book first and depending on the success of this, there will be more," Nicholl explained. "She is also keen to write books for adults too." It seems time will tell whether we ever see those other books.