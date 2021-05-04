The 'Bizarre' Thing About Meghan Markle's Children's Book - Exclusive

Count another achievement up her alley! Meghan Markle will soon be a published children's book author. The Duchess of Sussex is releasing her debut children's book on June 8, 2021, titled "The Bench." As Meghan said in a press release, the book is based on a poem she wrote for Prince Harry after their son Archie was born. According to a tweet by royal correspondent Omid Scobie, the book speaks of "a special bond between father and son as seen through a mother's eyes."

Per the tweet, the book will capture the "evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons" while reminding the readers about the many ways love can be shared and expressed in a modern family. "The Bench" will be illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson and published by Random House Children's Books. According to Harper's BAZAAR, Meghan will also narrate the audiobook.

While everything may sound positive for Meghan, there's something about the book that goes against their independence from the royal family. Interestingly enough, a glimpse at the cover of "The Bench" reveals that her "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" title is used for the book, instead of her name.

Meghan's book might stack up online and in bookstores across the world, but the fact that her royal title is used to promote it is a "bizarre choice," a royal expert told Nicki Swift. Keep reading for the royal expert's reasoning as to why Meghan's royal title would be used — and why it's strange.