Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary Just Broke A Record
Hear ye! Hear ye! Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries is officially a hit!
Viewers went wild when the streaming service giant dropped the first half of the documentary on December 8. But it wasn't just Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans and stans clamoring to devour the content in one long, binge-watching session. Many viewers took part in the age-old tradition of hate-watching. "#HarryandMeghan's friends say 'they only remember the roasting chicken proposal story'. At this point it's safe to say #HarryandMeghanNetflix is high grade carefully constructed propaganda," one Twitter user quipped. Still, others questioned why someone would spend their valuable time tuning into a documentary about a couple they don't care for. "Hello I have a question. If you don't like Harry and Meghan why are you watching them on Netflix??" the user asked. And perhaps therein lies the $100 million question...
But whether you love them or love to hate them, one thing remains true: Harry and Meghan's Netflix doc is a record-breaker!
Harry & Meghan scores big in viewership
The numbers don't lie!
On December 13, Netflix released a press release wherein they revealed that "Harry & Meghan" took home the W for the biggest documentary debut within a premiere week. "Volume I of the unprecedented and in-depth documentary series 'Harry & Meghan' debuted with 81.55M hours viewed," they announced. "The series from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries, including #1 in the United Kingdom. After just four days, over 28M households have seen the first three episodes (81.55M divided by 2.9 hours)," they added. Oh, and guess what else? "Volume II premieres this Thursday," they casually concluded. Set your alarms, everyone!
While neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has yet to comment on the success of the docuseries, you better believe that many on Twitter have. "In its first five days, #HarryandMeghan has been watched for over 81,500,000 hours on Netflix. They stay winning," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another gushed, "Wow....keeping winning Harry and Meghan. Congrats." Still, another user argued that it wasn't so much Harry and Meghan winning as it was the streaming service responsible for the doc. "Netflix is winning not Harry or Meghan," they tweeted.