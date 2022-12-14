Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Documentary Just Broke A Record

Hear ye! Hear ye! Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries is officially a hit!

Viewers went wild when the streaming service giant dropped the first half of the documentary on December 8. But it wasn't just Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans and stans clamoring to devour the content in one long, binge-watching session. Many viewers took part in the age-old tradition of hate-watching. "#HarryandMeghan's friends say 'they only remember the roasting chicken proposal story'. At this point it's safe to say #HarryandMeghanNetflix is high grade carefully constructed propaganda," one Twitter user quipped. Still, others questioned why someone would spend their valuable time tuning into a documentary about a couple they don't care for. "Hello I have a question. If you don't like Harry and Meghan why are you watching them on Netflix??" the user asked. And perhaps therein lies the $100 million question...

But whether you love them or love to hate them, one thing remains true: Harry and Meghan's Netflix doc is a record-breaker!