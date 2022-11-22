Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Finally Gets An Official Release Date

At long last, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries has an official release date.

After stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inked a massive multi-year deal with the streaming giant worth a reported $150 million. According to Deadline, as part of their deal, Meghan and Harry will produce an array of content for the streamer, including scripted series, documentaries, and children's programming. First up, as we all know by now, is their long-awaited docuseries, which has had a troubled production and is proving to be more trouble than originally thought. The couple ditched their original director, Garrett Bradley, over clashing opinions about how the series should play out. As reported by Page Six, Bradley was eager to film inside the couple's home, but the duke and duchess believed that to be a bridge too far.

To make matters worse, some of the things written in Harry's upcoming memoir, "Spare," reportedly clash with what the royals have said while filming. "Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project," a Netflix insider told Page Six. Sources suggest that the couple wanted to delay the premiere, but Netflix executives were adamant that the docuseries be ready to stream following the fifth season of "The Crown."

It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at a compromise, as a release date is finally set in stone.