Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Is Facing More Trouble Than We Originally Thought

What, like it's hard?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines in September 2020 when they announced that they had struck a deal with the subscription-based streaming service behemoth that is Netflix. As reported by The New York Times, the former royals were set to produce a number of documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," Harry and Meghan said in a statement at the time about their plans for the new business venture. But it was the rumored price tag that came along with the deal that really raised eyebrows: $100 million big ones. Cha-ching. Sadly, the road to completing said projects has proven to be paved with bumps and potholes. No such thing as easy money, right?

On September 28, Page Six reported that following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and subsequent coronation of Harry's father, King Charles III, Harry and Meghan were pleading with the powers that be over at Netflix to make significant edits to their upcoming docuseries set to be released in December. Ruh-roh. And while that alone spelled trouble, new reports suggest that the series and partnership could be facing even more problems than anyone initially thought.