Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Is Facing More Trouble Than We Originally Thought
What, like it's hard?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines in September 2020 when they announced that they had struck a deal with the subscription-based streaming service behemoth that is Netflix. As reported by The New York Times, the former royals were set to produce a number of documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," Harry and Meghan said in a statement at the time about their plans for the new business venture. But it was the rumored price tag that came along with the deal that really raised eyebrows: $100 million big ones. Cha-ching. Sadly, the road to completing said projects has proven to be paved with bumps and potholes. No such thing as easy money, right?
On September 28, Page Six reported that following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and subsequent coronation of Harry's father, King Charles III, Harry and Meghan were pleading with the powers that be over at Netflix to make significant edits to their upcoming docuseries set to be released in December. Ruh-roh. And while that alone spelled trouble, new reports suggest that the series and partnership could be facing even more problems than anyone initially thought.
Netflix is reportedly moving forward despite Prince Harry and Meghan's requests
Trouble in paradise?
Could Prince Harry and Meghan's million-dollar streaming subscription projects be dead on arrival? According to one source, not if Netflix has anything to do with it. "Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it's their story, from their own mouths," one Netflix insider disclosed in a report to Page Six. Meanwhile, another source told the publication that Harry and Meghan's "requests to walk back content" that they provided have the potential to "shelve the project indefinitely." But not so fast. It's reported that Netflix "is standing by the filmmakers" and has every intention to move forward with the release as scheduled. "Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There's a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished," one source told Page Six in late September.
As the old saying goes, the show must go on.