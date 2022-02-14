The Newly Released Details About Prince Charles' Coronation Might Surprise You

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on February 10 despite getting three doses of the vaccine, reported The Sun. He started feeling ill after attending an event at the British Museum on February 9 and took a test the next morning. Despite avoiding some of the more worrisome symptoms of the virus, he was reportedly unhappy about getting sick and having to self-isolate again, especially since he had to cancel an important appearance to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester.

During the event, Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire read a statement Charles had issued in which he expressed his sincere apologies and revealed how "disappointed" he was about not getting to mark the "historic occasion" in person. Although it first appeared that Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, had escaped the same fate as her husband, People reported that the Duchess of Cornwell also tested positive for the virus on February 14. A Clarence House spokesperson didn't reveal much about her condition, only that she was self-isolating. The queen was also being monitored for any symptoms of the virus due to spending time around Charles in the days leading up to his diagnosis. However, on February 11, The Sun reported that the queen would be returning to her work duties the following week.

As Prince Charles recovers from his bout of COVID, the royal family continues to make preparations for his eventual coronation ceremony. And new details have emerged that reveal this coronation won't be like all the rest.