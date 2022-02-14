The Newly Released Details About Prince Charles' Coronation Might Surprise You
Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on February 10 despite getting three doses of the vaccine, reported The Sun. He started feeling ill after attending an event at the British Museum on February 9 and took a test the next morning. Despite avoiding some of the more worrisome symptoms of the virus, he was reportedly unhappy about getting sick and having to self-isolate again, especially since he had to cancel an important appearance to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester.
During the event, Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire read a statement Charles had issued in which he expressed his sincere apologies and revealed how "disappointed" he was about not getting to mark the "historic occasion" in person. Although it first appeared that Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, had escaped the same fate as her husband, People reported that the Duchess of Cornwell also tested positive for the virus on February 14. A Clarence House spokesperson didn't reveal much about her condition, only that she was self-isolating. The queen was also being monitored for any symptoms of the virus due to spending time around Charles in the days leading up to his diagnosis. However, on February 11, The Sun reported that the queen would be returning to her work duties the following week.
As Prince Charles recovers from his bout of COVID, the royal family continues to make preparations for his eventual coronation ceremony. And new details have emerged that reveal this coronation won't be like all the rest.
Prince Charles' coronation will differ from his mother's
On February 12, the Daily Mail released details about Prince Charles' future coronation ceremony. Although there is no reason to suspect that the coronation will take place in the near future, as the queen is reportedly in good health, it's important to make sure everything is in order for when the day comes. Prince Charles has requested that certain changes be made to the traditional ceremony that depart from the coronation that his mother experienced back in 1953. For starters, a source revealed that the ceremony will be "shorter, sooner, smaller, less expensive and more representative of different community groups and faiths." The guest list will be much smaller, as well, whittled down from the usual 8,000 to just 2,000. The ultimate goal of the ceremony will be to reflect modern times.
Prince Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will also be crowned queen consort at the coronation. At her Platinum Jubilee ceremony on February 6, Queen Elizabeth II announced her decision that the Duchess of Cornwall will become the official queen consort, according to NBC News. Prior to this, it was uncertain which title Camilla would eventually hold once Charles ascended the throne. During the queen's announcement, she stated her wish that the public honor her expectation for Camilla. "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," she said.