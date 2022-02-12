Queen Elizabeth Is Returning To Work Following A COVID-19 Scare

As Page Six noted, Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 only two days after visiting his mother, Queen Elizabeth, for tea in February. Though The Sun reported that Elizabeth, who had previously received two requisite vaccination shots and a booster against the disease, shows no signs of symptoms so far, eyes are on whether the 95-year-old reigning British monarch could test positive in the days to come.

In the meantime, however, it appears the queen has no plans to let a possible positive result get in the way of her royal duties. Per The Sun, sources close the royal inner circle confirmed she has not cancelled anything on her docket for the upcoming week, and will continued to be "monitored and tested" as a precautionary measure.

News of the queen's COVID-19 scare came to light in the middle of a government-named controversy which the press has named "Partygate" — in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson allegedly held a number of party-like events with members of his staff on Downing Street during lockdown, per NBC News. The public backlash against Johnson for seemingly flouting safety measures has been largely negative, leading many to call for his resignation.